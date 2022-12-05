“Lalu’s kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful”

AMN / WEB DESK

Doctors in Singapore successfully transplanted the kidney of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday, his son and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

Lalu Prasad was admitted in the Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore for the transplant. His daughter Rohini Acharya has donated the kidney. Following the successful transplant, Tejashwi released a video from his official Twitter account and said that his father Lalu Prasad and sister Rohini were fine after the operation.

Tejashwi and other family members, who have been by his ailing leader’s side for the past few days, expressed delight that both Prasad and Rohini Acharya, his elder sister who has donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine after the surgery.

“After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well,” he tweeted, sharing a video of his father at the hospital.

Prayer congregations were held in several parts of the state for the legendary leader as also his daughter, who has won accolades for her brave decision.

ROHNI WHO DONATED KIDNEY TO FATHER LALU

From ‘havan’ to ‘Mahamrityunjay jaap’, temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed observances of all kinds for the well-being of the socialist leader who has been known for his own religiosity.

At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from Patna High Court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader who is often eulogised for his unwavering commitment to secularism.

“May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini,” said state RJD president Jagadanand Singh at the party headquarters in Patna, where workers erupted in joy upon hearing that the supremo was in good shape.

In her early 40s and married to a Singapore-based software professional, Rohini has been winning accolades for her dedication towards her father and the composure she has shown in the face of her potentially risky decision.