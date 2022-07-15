Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen, calls her ‘my better half’

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.

WEB DESK

Former IPL chairman Lalit has announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and both are planning to tie the knot soon.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing it as a ‘new beginning’.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” wrote Modi.

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”