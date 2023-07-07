Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu in quarter finals of the Canada Badminton Open



Harpal Singh Bedi

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made it to the quarter finalsof the Canada Badminton Open in a contrasting style at Calgary

World No. 15 , Sindhu, received a walkover from World no 27 Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira, in the round of 16. The Indian will face world No.45 Gao Fang Jie (China) in the last eight.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, overwhelmed Brazil’s Ygor Coelho 21-15, 21- 11 to reach last eight

Playing on the badminton courts of the Markin-MacPhail Centre, Lakshya took time to settle down against his Brazilian opponent buttook control of the proceedings as the match progressed. With the scores tied at 12-all, the Indian won five consecutive points to takebe in command before wrapping up the first game.

In the second game the Indian was in total command as he dictated the game and clinched nine consecutive points to race to acommanding 12-2 lead. Ygor Coelho fared slightly better in the second half but the Lakshya comfortably settled the match in 31 minutes.

Lakshya Sen, will face Julien Carraggi from Belgium for a place in the semi-finals.

India’s challenge in the men’s doubles, meanwhile, ended after Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to theIndonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 9-21,11-21

The Indians trailed 0-8 early on against their Indonesian opponents. Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan completely dominatedtheir rivals and took the lead winning the first game with utmost ease.

The second game, too, followed the same trend. the Indonesians the second seeds in the tournament, pocketed the matchin 24 minutes.