Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the 17th governor of Sikkim at Raj Bhawan in Gangtok today. He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, Biswanath Somadder.

On the occasion, Mr Acharya was accorded a guard of honour by the Sikkim Police. Chief Minister PS Tamang, ministers, MLAs and officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.