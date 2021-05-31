Lakshadweep extends complete lockdown by a week

WEB DESK
In Lakshadweep, the island administration has decided to extend the complete lockdown for seven more days in those islands were Covid cases are being reported on a large scale.
These includes Kavaratti, Kalpeni, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands. District Collector informed that in the remaining five islands, other restrictions including night curfew will continue. In all the islands, Covid tests are being actively conducted under the initiative of Medical officers at the Panchayat levels.