LAHDC Kargil appreciates efforts of all authorities on the closure of Zojila Pass

AMN

Chairman, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan appreciated the efforts of all authorities on the closure of the Zojila Pass in Ladakh today.

He said, the efforts of all agencies including Project VIJAYAK, Project Beacon, Ladakh Police, Traffic Police Ladakh, UT Administration Ladakh and others are commendable for keeping strategic Zojila Pass open for a record time this year.

Last year, the Zojila Pass was kept open till the 03rd of January. This year once again, due to concerted efforts, the Pass was open for the first time ever, till the 06th of January.

The CEC said the people of Kargil acknowledge the efforts of BRO agencies in keeping the Zojila Pass open by regularly maintaining the pass despite the severe cold. He appreciated the coordination between Ganderbal Administration and Ladakh Police.