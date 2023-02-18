इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 12:13:18      انڈین آواز
LAHDC, Executive Councillor flags off 49 progressive sheep and goat breeders of Kargil district under National Livestock Mission

AMN

LAHDC, Kargil, Executive Councillor, for Animal Husbandry Aga Syed Mehdi Fazily flagged off 49 progressive sheep and goat breeders of Kargil district for exposure tour within UT, Ladakh under National Livestock Mission.

During the occasion, the Executive Councillor congratulated the department for organising such exposure tours to the progressive farmers and breeders. He urged the breeders to take benefit of such tours and also directed them to implement them on ground. He also highlighted the schemes of various subsidy components of Council and the department and hoped to organise such tours outside the UT for the welfare of the breeders.

Earlier, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Kargil Dr Niyaz ul Hassanain informed that the aim of the tour is to provide practices being adopted in cold deserts of Leh and pastoral practices used by the nomadic communities.

