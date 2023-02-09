Ladakh: U-14 Ice Hockey Training Camp concludes in Kargil

AMN

The under-14 Ice Hockey Training Camp concluded at Khree Sultan Choo Ice Hockey Stadium in Kargil today. More than 250 players were given basic skills of Ice Skating and Ice Hockey training during the 15-day camp.

At the concluding ceremony, LAHDC Kargil, CEC Feroz Ahmad Khan appreciated the role of the ZPEO Kargil and the instructors led by PET Mehboob Ali for a successful camp. He said that after the formation of the Union Territory, the sports sector has seen potential growth, particularly in winter sports. Ice Hockey has become one of the famous sports and has made a name for the newly formed UT, all over the country. Mr Khan said two national-level ice hockey rinks are under construction in the district. He said the construction work will be completed by next year. He also said ice hockey rinks will also be developed at a village level as well.