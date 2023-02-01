इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 05:58:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ladakh Tourism Department participates in 6 day event of ‘Bharat Parv’ in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Department of Tourism & Culture of Ladakh participated in the six day mega event of Bharat Parv 2023 along with a team of Handicraft & Handloom Department, Cultural Troupes and Ethnic food exhibitors led by officers of the Department.

The event was held at Lal Qila Delhi from 26th to 31st January 2023. Different stalls were also put up by the Department and showcased local Handicraft, Handloom products of Ladakh apart from sale cum exhibition stalls of ethnic foods.

Ladakh Tourism pavilion was the main focus during the event and besides disseminating Tourist information, publicity materials were also distributed to the visitors. Colourful Cultural Programmes were also organised at the venue.

Similarly different States and the Ministry Tableaux of Republic Day parade were also exhibited during the event.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tourism and inaugurated on January 26 by the Union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart