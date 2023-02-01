Ladakh Tourism Department participates in 6 day event of ‘Bharat Parv’ in Delhi

AMN

The Department of Tourism & Culture of Ladakh participated in the six day mega event of Bharat Parv 2023 along with a team of Handicraft & Handloom Department, Cultural Troupes and Ethnic food exhibitors led by officers of the Department.

The event was held at Lal Qila Delhi from 26th to 31st January 2023. Different stalls were also put up by the Department and showcased local Handicraft, Handloom products of Ladakh apart from sale cum exhibition stalls of ethnic foods.

Ladakh Tourism pavilion was the main focus during the event and besides disseminating Tourist information, publicity materials were also distributed to the visitors. Colourful Cultural Programmes were also organised at the venue.

Similarly different States and the Ministry Tableaux of Republic Day parade were also exhibited during the event.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tourism and inaugurated on January 26 by the Union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy.