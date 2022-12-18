Ladakh to host G20 event in 2023

AMN

Union Territory Ladakh is hosting a G20 event in April, 2023. India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams. Scheduled G2O meeting in Ladakh is a great opportunity for Ladakh to showcase its unique cultural and natural heritage and for branding of new UT Ladakh.

In the maiden meeting on G20 preparations, UT Advisor Umang Narula suggested for a careful planning of Ladakh-centric narrative to promote the unique and varied culture, cuisine, art, dance forms with a focus on involvement the youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs. He underlined the key element of ‘People’s G20’ through various ‘Jan Bhagidari’ initiatives, under India’s G20 Presidency.

Ladakh Divisional Commissioner and G20 Nodal Officer in Ladakh Saugat Biswas presented the action plan for the hosting of G20 delegations from tentative dates of 25th to 28th April next year including security and logistics. In the runup, the schools will organise Indian Presidency’s G20 themes ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, in schools and colleges.

Meeting also decided to promote the initiatives for carbon neutral Ladakh, environmental friendly living in UT, and to use e-vehicles during the event. Similarly, local made items and innovative products shall be presented as souvenir items to the visitors.

Ladakh Principal Secretaries, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Sanjeev Khirwar, ADGP Ladakh SS Khandare and other senior officials also present in the meeting.