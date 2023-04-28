इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2023 09:24:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ladakh: RD&PRD, Kargil organizes Information Education and Communication program

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RD&PRD), Kargil today organized Information Education and Communication (IEC) and behavior change communication program followed by cleanliness drive at Hardas village of Kargil Block under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin Phase-II to achieve ODF plus model status. District Panchayat Officer Kargil (DPO), Padma Angmo, BDO Kargil, Samina Khatoon, along with other officers, Sarpanchs, Panchs, and villagers participated in the drive.

The program was aimed to sensitize and clean the village so that Open Defecation Free (ODF) sustainability and ODF Plus model status could be achieved. DPO Kargil sensitized the villagers about the role of primary segregators/households in solid and waste management. She instructed the villagers not to mix dry and liquid waste so that the secondary segregation becomes easy. The DPO talked about the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin Phase-II and urged the villagers to actively participate in the awareness drive so that the targets would be achieved by end of this year. The whole area was cleaned during the drive with the help of locals/villagers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart