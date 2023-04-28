Ladakh: RD&PRD, Kargil organizes Information Education and Communication program

AMN

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RD&PRD), Kargil today organized Information Education and Communication (IEC) and behavior change communication program followed by cleanliness drive at Hardas village of Kargil Block under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin Phase-II to achieve ODF plus model status. District Panchayat Officer Kargil (DPO), Padma Angmo, BDO Kargil, Samina Khatoon, along with other officers, Sarpanchs, Panchs, and villagers participated in the drive.

The program was aimed to sensitize and clean the village so that Open Defecation Free (ODF) sustainability and ODF Plus model status could be achieved. DPO Kargil sensitized the villagers about the role of primary segregators/households in solid and waste management. She instructed the villagers not to mix dry and liquid waste so that the secondary segregation becomes easy. The DPO talked about the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin Phase-II and urged the villagers to actively participate in the awareness drive so that the targets would be achieved by end of this year. The whole area was cleaned during the drive with the help of locals/villagers.