Ladakh: New India Literacy Environment building programme held in Zanskar

The Education Department organized “New India Literacy Environment building programme” for Panchayati Raj Institution members and senior citizens of Zanskar Sub Division at Padum in Ladakh.

The program was attended by Chairman Block Development Council Zanskar Block, President Zanskar Buddhist Association, President of all Lambardar Association, Sarpanches, Panches, Ama Tsogspas, village members, representatives of Gonpa and Muslim associations.

While addressing the gathering, the Zonal Education Officer Zanskar informed that the 33 village coordinators are already appointed for survey for setting up literacy centres.

He also appealed to the participants to collaborate with the coordinators to identify volunteers to engage for teaching for the illiterate persons in their respective villages and also fix the timing at village level.