Ladakh: Military aircraft AN-32 Kargil Courier Service started; 31 passengers airlifted

AMN

After the closure of the strategic highway NH 1 in Ladakh connecting Kargil with Kashmir, the military aircraft AN-32 Kargil Courier Service started on Wednesday and airlifted 31 passengers.

16 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil and 15 passengers from Kargil to Srinagar in the Indian Air Force Aircraft. Meanwhile, 4 passengers, including one patient, were also lifted in Mi-17 and Pawan Hans Helicopter from Kargil to Srinagar.

The passengers airlifted today, included a sizeable number of senior citizens and one minor child.