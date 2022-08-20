Ladakh LG RK Mathur inaugurates 2-day Ladakh Education Fair 2022

AMN

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur inaugurated a 2-day Ladakh Education Fair 2022 virtually. The 2-day Fair began at six venues of constituents colleges of University of Ladakh with prime focus of employability of youth. The fair is being organized by Ladakh Skills Development Mission, Higher Education Department and Information and Publicity Relations Department.

Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur declared that the Education Fair would be annual feature in the Union Territory for youth development.He also launched the Ladakh Skill Development Portal on the occasion. The Education Fair is being organised under the five components of Education and Employment that include correct subject choice, scholarships, career guidance, skills development and apprenticeship.

Dissemination of information about various scholarships offered by government of India and the Rewa Scholarship, initiatiated by the Union Territory Ladakh is the another important component of the Education Fair 2022.

Senior officials of All India Council for Technical Education ( AICTE) are also participating in the fair to educate students about the Prime Minister Special Scholarships Scheme ( PMSSS). To raise awareness about the various skilling initiatives of government of India, the Six Sectors Skills Councils from Delhi and Mumbai have been also been invited.

Officials of Paint and Coating Sector Skill Council, Handicraft and Carpet Sector Skills Council, Apparel Made ups and Home Furnishings skills Sector Council, Beauty and Wellness sector Skills Council and Media and Entertainment Skill Council are in Leh to educate about the skilling initiatives. Banks and Public Sector Undertaking have also joined the first ever Education Fair to showcase the various education loans for study in the country or abroad.