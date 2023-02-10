Ladakh: Kargil district experiencing heavy snowfall from last 12 hours

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Ladakh, Kargil district is experiencing heavy snowfall from last 12 hours. Three to 12 inches of snow have been observed at different places in Kargil.

The Meteorological Department has forecast an overcast to cloudy sky with snowfall at most places of Kargil and Sham valley in Ladakh. Gradual decrease in snowfall expected later in the day. Meanwhile People living in snowbound areas, especially Drass-Kargil-Zanskar areas have been advised not to venture out in Avalanche prone areas, as chances of Avalanche have increased due to heavy snowfall.

Farmers in Kargil are happy with snowfall as there was a drought like situation in Kargil from the last many years.