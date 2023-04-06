Ladakh: CEC chairs meet with DIHAR, DRDO, highlight importance of technology in making agriculture progressive

AMN

In Ladakh, to prepare a comprehensive and strategic plan for developing the agriculture and allied sectors in the district the Chairman/CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Feroz Khan chaired a meeting with Director Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), DRDO, Leh Dr OP Chaurasia and officials of other concerned departments.

The CEC highlighted the potentials of agriculture and allied sectors and importance of DIHAR, DRDO technology in making agriculture progressive in the district.

The meeting was held on the directions of Lieutenant Governor UT Ladakh, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) to discuss inputs for plans in agriculture and allied sectors for the district.

The CEC appreciated the viewpoints presented by respective heads of departments in the meeting adding that the meeting remained fruitful.

Talking about the suggestions of progressive farmers, Khan said the suggestions need to be focused and implemented so that crop production and entrepreneurship in agriculture gets boosted in the district with positive Cost-Benefit Ratio (CBR).

The CEC also talked about the development of fodder and identification of areas for it. He suggested the DRDO impart training on research issues for officials, entrepreneurs and farmers of Kargil.

Earlier, Scientist DIHAR, DRDO, Leh in his presentation portrayed the purpose of transformation of the agriculture sector by innovative technology.