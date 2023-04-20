इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 07:05:46      انڈین آواز
Ladakh: Administration to raise awareness about digital payment among masses prior to Y20 summit

AMN

The promotion of digital payment is another major thrust of Union Territory Ladakh during the upcoming pre-summit of Youth 20 under India’s G20 presidency at Leh from 26 to 28 of this month.

The UT administration has decided to organize a Digital Payment Utsav as part of India’s objectives to showcase large-scale success in the digital economy. United Payment Interface (UPI) and Quick Response (QR) codes are planned to be launched in Ladakh during the digital Utsav. The administration has also started to raise awareness about digital payment among the masses prior to the Y20 summit.

Ladakh Administration Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar, during a meeting with the National Payment Corporation of India and other stakeholders about the mass promotion of different modes of digital payment, has also directed all the departments of UT to enable UPI and QR code and make feasible modes like TECT and FASTag modes of payment mandatory.

In another meeting, advisor Ladakh Umang Narula suggested introducing QR code-based payments at tourist hot spots and public parking points. He further directed the concerned officials to enable the system of Aadhaar-based subsidies for the beneficiaries.

Apart from wide publicity about the use of digital payment platforms to pick up at the mass level, the banks have been directed to provide QR codes to all vendors, merchants, taxis, and buses, especially the electric buses of the UT Administration.

