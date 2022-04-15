KVS puts on hold admissions under special provisions

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, KVS has put on hold admissions under special provisions. This includes admission through the Member of Parliament, MP quota. As per the directions of KVS, the decision to admit students through special provisions has been put under hold until further order.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has welcomed the move.

In a tweet, he said, till now, every MP and every collector as the president of the school management committee could enroll some students from his or her quota in each Kendriya Vidyalaya of the district. Mr Modi said, seven thousand five hundred students were admitted from MP quota and 22 thousand students from the Collectorate quota.