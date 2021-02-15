Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
KVs conduct offline classes as per guidelines issued by govts

Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have resumed face-to-face teachings for various classes as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and State Governments.

KVs started opening from the month of October in a phased manner. According to the data compiled on 11th of this month, an average of 42 per cent students of Class 9, 65 per cent students of Class 10, 48 per cent students of Class 11 and 67 per cent students of Class 12 are physically attending classes all over the country. These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day.

Face-to-face classes for class one to eight have also been started in some KVs where State Governments have permitted schools to open schools for junior grades. The SOPs issued by the State and Central Governments are being followed completely in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All KVs are clearly advised to follow staggered timings for the students of various classes and ensure adequate safety measures including maintenance of proper physical distance in the classrooms. However, for students who are not attending the school, the provision of online classes is also running.

