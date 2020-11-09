India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2020 10:02:27      انڈین آواز

KVIC distributes 60,000 khadi masks to school children in Arunachal Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Thousands of school children in Arunachal Pradesh will be sporting tri-color Khadi Face Masks as they return to their schools for the first time post-COVID-19 lockdown.

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in a statement said, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 60 thousand high-quality Khadi Cotton Face Masks for school children as the Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to reopen schools from 16th of November.

The Ministry said, this purchase order assumes great significance as this is for the first time that a State Government in North East India has purchased such a huge quantity of Khadi face masks for its students. The purchase order was issued on November 3, and in just 6 days, KVIC has supplied the requisite masks to the government considering the urgency involved. In order to ensure timely delivery of masks, KVIC has dispatched the consignment by air.

KVIC has provided double-layered, tri-color Cotton face masks to Arunachal Pradesh Government with its logo suitably placed on the masks. The face masks in tri-color also aims at instilling a sense of nationalism among the students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Star studded field for TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

HSB/ Chandigarh Top pros of the country including Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane will be seen ...

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

خبرنامہ

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

US: جیت کے بعد جو بائیڈن کا پہلا خطاب; مفاہمت کے لیے کام کرنے کا وعدہ کیا

نو منتخب امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے ملک میں مفاہمت کے لیے کام کر ...

ملک میں کووڈاُنیس سے صحتیابی کی شرح ے92.41 فیصد ہوئی

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے صحت یابی کی شرح بہتر ہوکر 92 اعشاریہ چار ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!