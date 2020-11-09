KVIC distributes 60,000 khadi masks to school children in Arunachal Pradesh

AMN

Thousands of school children in Arunachal Pradesh will be sporting tri-color Khadi Face Masks as they return to their schools for the first time post-COVID-19 lockdown.

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in a statement said, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 60 thousand high-quality Khadi Cotton Face Masks for school children as the Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to reopen schools from 16th of November.

The Ministry said, this purchase order assumes great significance as this is for the first time that a State Government in North East India has purchased such a huge quantity of Khadi face masks for its students. The purchase order was issued on November 3, and in just 6 days, KVIC has supplied the requisite masks to the government considering the urgency involved. In order to ensure timely delivery of masks, KVIC has dispatched the consignment by air.

KVIC has provided double-layered, tri-color Cotton face masks to Arunachal Pradesh Government with its logo suitably placed on the masks. The face masks in tri-color also aims at instilling a sense of nationalism among the students.