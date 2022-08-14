FreeCurrencyRates.com

Kuwait names first ambassador to Iran since 2016

Kuwait has appointed an ambassador to Iran, both countries said on Sunday. It comes after more than six years after Kuwait recalled its top envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after it severed ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016. Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh handed his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Iran’s foreign ministry said on its website. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Munaikh was appointed envoy to Iran.

Iran already has an ambassador in Kuwait. The move comes as Saudi Arabia works to improve its ties with Iran.

Riyadh broke off ties with Tehran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Iran after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric.

