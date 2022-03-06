Krrish and Ravi in the semi-finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) chalked out contrasting victories over their respective rivals to move into the semi-finals of the Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.



Chandigarh based Krrish, had to battle it out against Philippines’s Robert Jamero in the quarter-final bout. The Indian found the going tough in the first round and took some time to gauge his opponent. In the last two rounds, he dominated the bout with his relentless and precise punches and won the bout 4-1.

Ravi Saini displayed courage and tactical prowess against Aphichit Chaemdi of Thailand in a bout that was very rough and aggressive from the beginning.

Both exchanged punches throughout and refused to back down but the Indian boxer landed more punches to secure the favour of the judges and win the bout 3-2.

Earlier, Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg) progressed into the youth women semi-finals following comfortable wins in their respective last-8 matches.



Renu and Prachi outclassed Jordan’s Abla Alsharairh and Iraq’s Minahemn Mohammed respectively as the referee stopped the contest in both the bouts. Meanwhile, Ravina defeated Aidazholdassova of Kazakhstan in a split verdict.



In the youth men category, Deepak (75kg) moved into the semi-finals after an easy 5-0 win over Khaled Alkurdy of UAE in the quarter-final.

However, Ashish Hooda (71kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) ended their campaign after respective defeats in the last 8 matches.



352 boxers from 21 countries are taking part in this tournament. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.