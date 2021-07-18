Kolkata reports zero Covid deaths for first time in three months

AMN / KOLKATA

Kolkata has reported zero Covid deaths for the first time in three months in West Bengal. According to the latest data released by the state health department, 8 fresh fatalities have been reported in West Bengal. Hooghly recorded 3 deaths while Nadia and Paschim Bardhaman reported 2 deaths each. 1 more Covid related death has been reported from North 24 Parganas.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has risen again as 899 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid cases to 15 lakh 17 thousand 380.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the district authorities to strictly implement the Covid-induced restrictions and night curfew put in place due to the pandemic. They have been asked to impose fines and take appropriate action against the violators as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act. It may be recalled that West Bengal has extended covid induced restrictions till 30th July with more relaxations.