AMN / KOLKATA

The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended by the end of this month.

In a tweet, Kolkata Airport said, the temporary restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities have been made on the request of State Government to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.