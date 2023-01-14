WEB DESK

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Kite Festival was organized on the sail of Jal Mahal in Pink City Jaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday. Kites frolicking in the sky and artists dancing on the sails of the Jal Mahal enthralled the city dwellers as well as the foreign tourists. On this occasion, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin attended the festival as the chief guest.

The French ambassador flew two kites and looked very excited. He said that he is highly influenced by the art culture of Rajasthan and Jaipur. He said that he is feeling good to participate in the kite festival because here everyone is enjoying the festival with their families which is a pleasure to see and feel.

Domestic and foreign tourists were welcomed in the traditional way by applying Tilak in the Kite Festival.

Kite Festival organized in Jaipur on occasion of Makar Sankranti

