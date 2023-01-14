FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2023 09:07:08      انڈین آواز

Kite Festival organized in Jaipur on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Kite Festival was organized on the sail of Jal Mahal in Pink City Jaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday. Kites frolicking in the sky and artists dancing on the sails of the Jal Mahal enthralled the city dwellers as well as the foreign tourists. On this occasion, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin attended the festival as the chief guest.

The French ambassador flew two kites and looked very excited. He said that he is highly influenced by the art culture of Rajasthan and Jaipur. He said that he is feeling good to participate in the kite festival because here everyone is enjoying the festival with their families which is a pleasure to see and feel.

Domestic and foreign tourists were welcomed in the traditional way by applying Tilak in the Kite Festival.

Kite Festival organized in Jaipur on occasion of Makar Sankranti
@FranceinIndia
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Kite Festival was organized on the sail of Jal Mahal in Pink City Jaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday. Kites frolicking in the sky and artists dancing on the sails of the Jal Mahal enthralled the city dwellers as well as the foreign tourists. On this occasion, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin attended the festival as the chief guest.

The French ambassador flew two kites and looked very excited. He said that he is highly influenced by the art culture of Rajasthan and Jaipur. He said that he is feeling good to participate in the kite festival because here everyone is enjoying the festival with their families which is a pleasure to see and feel.

Domestic and foreign tourists were welcomed in the traditional way by applying Tilak in the Kite Festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

پارلیمنٹ کا بجٹ اجلاس اِس ماہ کی 31 تاریخ سے شروع ہوگا

پارلیمنٹ کا بجٹ اجلاس اِس ماہ کی 31تاریخ سے شروع ہوگا اور 6 اپر ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart