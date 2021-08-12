MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Aug 2021 09:54:02      انڈین آواز

Kinnaur landslide: Himachal Pradesh CM visits Neugalseri to oversee relief & rescue work

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited Neugalseri in Kinnaur district to oversee the relief and rescue work of people trapped in the landslide which occurred yesterday afternoon. Later, the Chief Minister also visited Community Health Centre Bhawanagar and enquired about the well being of the injured and wished them speedy recovery. He directed the medical authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

Jairam Thakur also met the next of kin of the deceased and family members of those missing in this mishap and assured them to provide all possible help from the state government.

Jai Ram Thakur said the State Government would provide rupees four lakh each to the next to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to those seriously injured in this tragic incident. He added that Rs one lakh would also be provided to kins of deceased passengers of the bus by the Transport department. He said free treatment would also be provided to the injured by the State Government.

Chief Minister also appreciated the services provided by the ITBP, NDRF, CISF, State Police personnel and local people in relief and rescue operations. He said the State Government would also conduct a geological survey of the area as a long term solution.

While presiding over a meeting with the officers at Bhawanagar, Chief Minister directed the officers to make adequate arrangements of boarding and lodging for the rescue teams and the family members of the missing persons as well as the injured. He said rescue operations should be carried with utmost care so as to rescue all those missing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz