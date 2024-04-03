FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2024 04:45:15      انڈین آواز

Kingpin of UP Constable recruitment paper leak arrested

Published On: By

The accused has been jailed in the past also. He has been jailed in Gwalior in National Health Mission (NHM) scam and Kaushambi in UP TET paper leak.

Main accused, Rajeev Nayan Mishra. PHOTO: UP POLICE

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested the main accused, Rajeev Nayan Mishra in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Question Paper Leak case. Mishra is a resident of Meja village Amora, Prayagraj police station. Presently, he was living in Bharatnagar, JK Road, Bhopal.

Mishra was arrested from Pari chowk in Greater Noida today.

The accused was wanted under sections 420/467/468/471/120B of IPC and 2/3/7/8/9 Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act under Kankarkheda police station in Meerut.

According to reports during interrogation, it has come to light that apart from Gurgaon, Mishra along with his gang had made the candidates see the question paper in a resort in Rewa also.

In this case, the STF had also arrested the resort owner from Gurugram. More than a 1,000 candidates were given the paper before the examination at the resort of this person.

According to ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh of the Meerut unit of STF, Satish Dhankar, owner of Nature Valley Resort, was arrested by their team. Since then, the team has been searching for the main accused.

Singh said the five accused taken into remand were TCI Transport Company employee Shivam Giri of Mirzapur, Bhadohi resident Rohit Pandey, Prayagraj resident Abhishek Shukla, Bihar resident Dr Shubham Mandal and Monu.

The exam paper of two shifts of Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment was leaked. After investigation, it was revealed that the paper was leaked from Ahmedabad based TCI Transport Company on March 5 and 8.

The STF has registered 15 cases in this case and sent 54 accused to jail.

