Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to resume diplomatic relations

China brokered an agreement between Saudi and Iranian officials on Friday.

AMN / WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations Friday in a deal mediated by China, ending seven years of estrangement and jolting the geopolitics of the Middle East.

According to the Joint Trilateral Statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the People’s Republic of China, an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, to resume diplomatic relations between them. It has been agreed to re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months. The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in each others internal affairs.

They also agreed that the Ministers of foreign affairs of both countries shall meet to implement this, arrange for the return of their ambassadors, and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations. The three countries expressed their keenness to exert all efforts towards enhancing regional and international peace and security.

The delegations from the two countries held talks during the period 6-10 March 2023 in Beijing. The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was headed by Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State and National Security Advisor, while the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran was headed by Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

The Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting rounds of dialogue that took place between both sides during the years 2021-2022. The two sides also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the leadership and government of the People’s Republic of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks, and the efforts it placed towards its success.

The deal signals a sharp increase in Beijing’s influence in a region where the U.S. has long been the dominant powerbroker, and it could complicate efforts by the U.S. and Israel to strengthen a regional alliance to confront Tehran as it expands its nuclear program. China has sought closer economic ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia, but the agreement is the first time Beijing has weighed in so heavily on the Middle East’s rivalries.