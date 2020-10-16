Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarterfinals of Denmark Open

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open with a straight-game win over Jason Anthony Ho-Shue at Odense last night.

Back in action after a seven-month long coronavirus-forced break, the fifth seed Indian took 33 minutes to get the better of his Canadian opponent 21-15 21-14 in the men’s singles second round match of the Super 750 tournament, the only event happening this year in Badminton World Federation’s calendar.

Srikanth, a former world number one and currently ranked 14th, will next face the winner of the other second round match between second seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei and Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.

The other Indian Lakshya, bowed out of the tournament after losing to local player Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-15, 7-21, 17-21 in the second round.