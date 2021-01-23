Khushi Kapoor to enter Bollywood Soon

WEB DESK

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood and we will get to ‘hear an announcement soon’. Speaking to Bombay Times, Boney said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor.”

He further hinted at Khushi being launched by a noted filmmaker and said, “I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about.”

He cited the example of his actor brothers and said, “Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”

Earlier, Khushi had flown to the US for an acting course and enrolled herself at the New York Film Academy. During her appearance on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, she told Neha Dhupia that she would follow director Karan Johar blindly but her father will choose her co-star.