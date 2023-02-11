इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2023 12:32:11      انڈین آواز
Khelo India Youth Games to conclude in Bhopal

The fifth Khelo India Youth Games will culminate today, February 11 with a colourful ceremony at the Upper Lake in Bhopal. 

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guests of the concluding ceremony. Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik will also be present in this ceremony.

The Khelo India Youth Games-2022 started on the 30th of January. Around six thousand players from different States contested with all their energy and fervour for medals in 27 different sports in these 13 days. Before the closing ceremony, all the winners will be welcomed in the grand rally from the Chief Minister’s residence to the Boat Club, the place of the concluding ceremony.

All these players will sit in the specially designed bus named Champions. Kalaripayattu, Gatka players and other artists will perform along with the bus.

Maharashtra has retained the first position in the medals tally by winning 154 medals. These include 53 gold, 54 silver and 47 bronze medals. Haryana is in the second position with a total of 116 medals, including 40 gold while Host Madhya Pradesh is in the third position with 90 medals including 37 gold medals. 

