Khelo India Youth Games: Mascot, anthem, torch to be unveiled in Bhopal

AMN

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will unveil the mascot, torch, and anthem of Khelo India Youth Games-2022 in a colorful program at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal this evening.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nishith Pramanik will be the guest of honour. Madhya Pradesh’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia informed that in this program various facets of Khelo India will be explained through drone and laser shows.

Madhya Pradesh is hosting the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. In this sports event, to be held from the 30th of January to the 11th of February, six thousand players will show their sports skills in eight different cities for 13 days.