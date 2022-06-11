Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana retains lead in medals tally followed by Maharashtra & Manipur

In the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana has retained the top position in the medal tally with 33 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze medals. Haryana has so far grabbed 96 medals. Maharashtra is at second position with 85 medals including 32 gold, 28 silver and 25 bronze medals.

Manipur also retained third place with 13 gold, three silver and two bronze medals. Karnataka has replaced Tamil Nadu at fourth place by winning 11 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals. Tamil Nadu has come down to fifth place with 10 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals. Punjab is at sixth place in the medal tally by winning 10 gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals.