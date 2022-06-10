Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana retains lead in medals tally followed by Maharashtra and Manipur

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Haryana is at the top in the medal tally with 23 gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze medals. Haryana has won a total 72 medals till today.

Maharashtra has retained the second position by winning 19 gold, 19 silver and 16 bronze medals. followed by Manipur with 12 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Tamilnadu has reached the fourth place by winning 7 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals. Punjab has come down at fifth place in the medal tally with 6 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals.