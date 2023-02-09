इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2023 08:50:57      انڈین آواز
Khelo India Youth Games Day 10: Maharashtra continues to dominate in swimming

AMN

Maharashtra continued to dominate in swimming while Haryana dominated in wrestling on the tenth day of the Khelo India Youth Games in MP. Ajay Babu of MP set a new weightlifting record.

The fifth Khelo India Youth Games officially began on 30 January and will conclude on February 11. With 112 medals including 39 gold, 39 silver and 34 bronze, Maharashtra takes the top spot. While with 75 medals, including 28 gold, Haryana is in second place, and Madhya Pradesh is third with 65 medals, including 27 gold.

Rajasthan is in fourth place, followed by Odisha. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, encouraged players while watching wrestling and swimming matches yesterday.

