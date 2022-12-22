Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Madhya Pradesh beat Karnataka in Hockey

AMN/ WEB DESK

Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey each earned three points in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Bhubaneswar on the second day today while Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Maharashtra all recorded a draw and gained one point each.

The first match in Pool A saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Karnataka by a 9-1 scoreline. The second encounter in Pool A between Hockey Haryana and the Hockey Association of Odisha ended as a draw.

The final match in Pool A between Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Maharashtra ended in a 1-1 draw. The second Pool B match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Bihar ended with Uttar Pradesh Hockey winning by an 8-0 scoreline. The Pool B clash between Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Punjab was forfeited in the favour of Hockey Punjab.