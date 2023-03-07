Khelo India Dus ka Dum tournament to be organized to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023

AMN

In the run-up to the International Women’s Day 2023 celebrations, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to organize the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum tournament from 10th to 31st of March. This is the first time that such a sports initiative is taking place to celebrate the international event. The Ministry has sanctioned a total budget of 50 Lakh rupees to conduct the tournament.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will remain present at the opening ceremony of the event on March 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. The tournament features 10 sports that will be held across 10 cities in the country. Nearly 15 thousand women athletes are set to participate in the tournament. The main purpose of organising this tournament is to provide platform to the women athletes who were unable to participate in national or state level competitions and also ensure that competitive sports reaches untapped geographical areas.