 Kharge submits his resignation as LoP to Chairman, CPP

After filing his nomination for the post of AICC President, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mr Mallikarjun kharge has sent his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, Chairman, Congress Parliamentary Party, the other day.

Although, the withdrawal of the candidate for the Congress President is on October 8 but Octogenarian leader has submitted his resignation from the post of LoP, said a source.

Remember, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot has refused to submit his resignation as Chief Minister before filing his nomination and this was one of the condition being forwarded by Mr Ghelot camp which was not taken in right spirit from Congress high command and later he publicly announced that he is not contesting for the post AICC President.

The Congress Party’s Udaipur declaration of one man one post has come to test and Mr Kharge, 80 an old guard in the Congress Party adhered to it and decided to submit his resignation from the post of LoP.

Interestingly, Congress Interim Sonia Gandhi President has not acted upon it but she will soon appoint new Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha following Mr Kharge’s elevation as AICC President on October 17 if election are to be held or before that.

Meanwhile, several names are doing the round among them senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh who opted to out of AICC President race and pledge his support to senior Congress leader Mr Mallikarjun Kharge.