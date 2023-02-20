इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2023 05:35:38      انڈین آواز
Khajuraho Dance Festival to begin in Madhya Pradesh today

The spring of art will blossom in the amphitheatre of Khajuraho for the 49th Khajuraho Dance Festival from today.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate ‘Khajuraho Dance Festival-2023’ at 7 p.m. The festival will conclude on 26 February. Madhya Pradesh State Rupankar Kala Puraskar will be given at the ceremony and an exhibition of artworks has also been held at the venue.

Under the Department of Culture, the festival is being organized with the joint efforts of Ustad Alladin Khan Music and Arts Academy, Tourism Department, Archaeological Survey of India, World Dance Alliance and Chhatarpur District Administration.

The first meeting of the Culture Working Group under the chairmanship of India in G-20 is also being held in Khajuraho from February 23 to 25.

During the dance festival, art exhibitions of various countries including India, Art-Mart, dialogue between artists and artisans and a fair of traditions and skill along with terracotta and ceramic national exhibitions will be major attractions.

Along with cultural programs, art lovers and tourists will also enjoy adventure activities in Khajuraho.

Tourists will be able to get acquainted with the culture, heritage, traditions, customs and cuisine of this region.

