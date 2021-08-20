Khadi India stalls set up at 75 railway stations to celebrate 75 years of Independence

AMN

The Khadi India stall has been set up at 75 railway stations across the country to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The stalls are offering products like fabric, readymade garments, khadi cosmetics.

These Stalls will function till Independence Day next year and will facilitate rail passengers to buy local khadi products. The initiative will help in adding new customers and will give Khadi artisans a bigger marketing platform to promote and sell their products.

In the National Capital, Khadi Exhibition cum Sale Stall was inaugurated at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on 16th of this month. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission, KVIC has also set up a Khadi stall at New Delhi railway station that has received good response from customers