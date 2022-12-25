Key meeting of ruling coalition in Nepal ends with “no conclusion”

WEB DESK

A key meeting of the ruling coalition in Nepal ended on Sunday with “no conclusion”. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar to break the ice and seal an agreement on who will lead the government first. Leaders, who were present in the meeting said that no decision has been made so far. Earlier, Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal walks out of the coalition meeting.

The political drama is running high in Kathmandu as the deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to the parties to recommend a name for the Prime Minister within 7 days ends today. President Bhandari had asked the parties to agree on a consensus prime ministerial candidate as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.