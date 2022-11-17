Key domestic indices witness marginal gains

File Pic

The key domestic indices on Wednesday witnessed marginal gains. Both indices rose amid mixed cues from global share markets. The Sensex closed near the 62,000 mark while the Nifty settled above 18,400 level.

The Sensex climbed 108 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 61,981. The Nifty also added six points, or 0.03 percent, to end at 18,410.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold futures for December was trading at 53,070 rupees per ten grams. Silver futures for December was trading at 62,530 rupees per kilogram, when reports last came in.

Oil prices posted marginal gains erasing early losses. In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading at 94 dollars per barrel.