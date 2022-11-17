FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2022 01:46:10      انڈین آواز

Key domestic indices witness marginal gains

Leave a comment
Published On: By

File Pic

The key domestic indices on Wednesday witnessed marginal gains. Both indices rose amid mixed cues from global share markets. The Sensex closed near the 62,000 mark while the Nifty settled above 18,400 level. 
The Sensex climbed 108 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 61,981. The Nifty also added six points, or 0.03 percent, to end at 18,410.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold futures for December was trading at 53,070 rupees per ten grams. Silver futures for December was trading at 62,530 rupees per kilogram, when reports last came in.

Oil prices posted marginal gains erasing early losses. In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading at 94 dollars per barrel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India ...

@Powered By: Logicsart