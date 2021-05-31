Kerala shows gradual declining trend in Covid positive cases

AMN
Kerala is showing a gradual declining trend in Covid positive cases. Today 12,300 covid cases were confirmed in the state whereas 28,867 of them recovered. When 89,345 samples were tested within the past 24 hours,the test positivity rate reduced to 13.77%. 174 deaths were also reported.
Amidst the pandemic, the schools in Kerala will reopen tomorrow, as the classes in online mode will resume. The ‘Praveshanolsavam’ which is an annual initiative by the government for schools reopening will kickstart the process. KITE VICTERS, the government channel will start telecast of the Praveshanolsavam from 8 in the morning. This is the second academic year in the online mode since the Covid pandemic. The State Education Department has taken commendable efforts to ensure quality content through the online sessions.