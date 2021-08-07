President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Kerala reports surge in COVID cases as it confirms 19,948 new positive cases

AMN

Kerala continues to report surge in COVID cases as it confirms 19,948 new positive cases today. The test positivity rate is 13.13 per cent at present. Over 1,51,892 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 187 deaths were also confirmed due to COVID today taking the total death toll to 17,515. Bringing respite, 19,480 people recovered from the Corona virus infection. At present, a total of one lakh 78,204 people are undergoing COVID treatment in the state.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has said that the State has revised the Covid treatment standards based on scientific evidence. This is the third time that the state has revised its covid treatment standards since the outbreak of the pandemic. The minister informed that the covid treatment standards were being revised after analysing the nature of the virus in each phase inorder to ensure the appropriate treatment.

