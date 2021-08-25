Kerala reports 215 COVID deaths, 31,445 new positive cases today

AMN

Kerala reports very high surge in Covid cases as it confirms 31,445 new positive cases today. The test positivity rate crossed 19per cent mark, for the first time since three months. The sudden surge in covid cases is after the onam and eid celebrations in the State. 215 deaths were also confirmed due to Covid today, taking the death toll to 19,972. Bringing respite, 20,271 people recovered from the Coronavirus infection. At present, over one lakh 70,000 people are undergoing COVID treatment in the state.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George informed that the health department has launched an intensive program to screen and conduct covid testing in as many people as possible in the wake of high covid cases being reported in the state. Testing will be more widespread in districts where the vaccination rates are low. Maximum number of people will be examined focusing on the places where the disease is detected in large numbers. The health minister said that the covid testings and inspections would primarily focus on health workers, Covid Frontline warriors, traders etc.