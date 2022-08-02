FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2022 09:55:00      انڈین آواز

Kerala rains: Death toll rises to 12, many shifted to relief camps…

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

With the death of five more people in Kerala rain-related incidents on Tuesday, the death toll has gone up to 12.

Briefing media  after a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, a State Emergency Operations Centre of the Disaster Management Authority has been set up and Control Rooms would be opened in all districts and talukas. Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed  in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thrissur districts and another four teams would soon reach  the State.
The water-level of all dams in the State is being closely monitored, the Chief Minister said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning in 10 districts of the southern state for Tuesday. IMD also issued a Red alert in the same 10 districts for August 3 also. The red warning is issued in all the districts of the state barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, where Orange alerts have been issued for August 2 and 3, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 10 AM on Tuesday. The department also warned of widespread and isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

Educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed on August 3. 77 relief camps have been started in the state and around 500 people have been moved already.

Red alert in seven dams in Kerala- Lower Periyar, Ponmudy, Erattayar, Kundala, Peringalkuthu and Moozhiyar.

Five rivers in the state are in spate- Pamba, Neyyar, Karamana, Manimalayar and Meenachal. Flood warnings have been given in Manimalayar, Neyyar and Karamana rivers.

Fishing has been banned on all coasts and people living in landslide prone areas have been asked to move out when asked.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad: Tania Sachdev spearheads Indian win

Harpal Singh Bedi Mamallapuram (Chennai), 1August : Tania Sachdev battled hard to salvage a precious point a ...

CWG Men Hockey: India squanders 4-1 lead to play 4-4 draw with England

 Harpal Singh Bedi India squandered 4-1 lead as England staged a stunning comeback to make it 4-4 and ...

CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli lifts record 313 kgs, clinch gold medal

AMN Indian weightlifting contingent’s dream run at the the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham continu ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart