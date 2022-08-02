Kerala rains: Death toll rises to 12, many shifted to relief camps…

AMN / WEB DESK

With the death of five more people in Kerala rain-related incidents on Tuesday, the death toll has gone up to 12.

Briefing media after a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, a State Emergency Operations Centre of the Disaster Management Authority has been set up and Control Rooms would be opened in all districts and talukas. Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thrissur districts and another four teams would soon reach the State.

The water-level of all dams in the State is being closely monitored, the Chief Minister said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning in 10 districts of the southern state for Tuesday. IMD also issued a Red alert in the same 10 districts for August 3 also. The red warning is issued in all the districts of the state barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, where Orange alerts have been issued for August 2 and 3, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 10 AM on Tuesday. The department also warned of widespread and isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

Educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain closed on August 3. 77 relief camps have been started in the state and around 500 people have been moved already.

Red alert in seven dams in Kerala- Lower Periyar, Ponmudy, Erattayar, Kundala, Peringalkuthu and Moozhiyar.

Five rivers in the state are in spate- Pamba, Neyyar, Karamana, Manimalayar and Meenachal. Flood warnings have been given in Manimalayar, Neyyar and Karamana rivers.

Fishing has been banned on all coasts and people living in landslide prone areas have been asked to move out when asked.