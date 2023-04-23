Kerala police arrests Kochi native for issuing threat letter ahead of PM Modi’s visit to state

AMN

Police have arrested a Kochi native for issuing a threat letter ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the State. Police said the man allegedly wrote the letter to settle scores with his neighbour. Police said the culprit was identified based on the information provided by the letter’s recipient and by verifying the samples of his handwriting. Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive tomorrow evening and will be attending several programmes in Kochi and in the State capital, Thiruvananthapuram.