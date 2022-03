AMN/ WEB DESK

Kerala today logged four hundred 96 Covid-19 cases with the Test Positivity Rate dipping to 02.94 per cent.

Six hundred 93 people recovered from infection.

No Covid Covid death was reported. However, 141 newly certified Covid-related fatalities were added in the last 24 hours,taking the overall toll to 67 thousand 772.

Kerala’s active caseload has come down to four thousand 51.