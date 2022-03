AMN

Kerala yesterday logged 424 Covid-19 cases bringing the Test Positivity Rate down to 2.4 percent. Five hundred 28 people recovered from infection.

Though no Covid death was reported, 22 previously undocumented Covid-related fatalities were added in the last 24 hours. Overall Covid toll in the state spiked to 67 thousand 844.

Kerala’s active case pool has come down to three thousand 555.