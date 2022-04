AMN/ WEB DESK

Kerala today logged two hundred 23 fresh Covid-19 cases and two hundred 99 recoveries. The Test Positivity Rate dropped t 02.1 percent.

According to an official release, no Covid death was reported in the last 24 hours. However, five newly certified Covid-related fatalities were added, taking the cumulative toll to 68 thousand 365.

Kerala’s active caseload has come down to two thousand 211.